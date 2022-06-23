Man sentenced in the murder of Muskegon woman Laura Sanchez

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kristopher Joesel, 36, was sentenced Thursday for the murder of Laura Sanchez.

He will spend between 33 years and 90 years behind bars.

Joesel was found guilty earlier this year in the stabbing death of Laura Sanchez, 33, which happened on July 18, 2020, at the Amazon Apartments on Western Avenue.

He was convicted of second-degree murder after a jury trial in May.

Family of Laura Sanchez gathered in a Muskegon County courtroom Thursday morning for Joesel’s sentencing hearing.

Loved ones arrived wearing shirts that read Justice for Laura.

Her mother began giving a victim impact statement in court, while Joesel listened leaning against a wall before she began crying and let an attorney finish reading.

“I’ll never be able to see her laugh, smile, or hold her in my arms when she’s crying,” it said.

Her mother said that she has since moved out of Muskegon so she doesn’t have to drive by the scene of her daughter’s death.

Mirelda Sanchez-Tokarcyk, Laura’s sister, also read a statement before he received his sentence.

“When I was little, I prayed for a sister… because I had 4 brothers,” Sanchez-Tokarcyk said while looking directly at Joesel.

“When Kristopher murdered my sister, he destroyed my family in so many ways.”

She held up a folded piece of paper mimicking the length of the knife he used to stab her sister.

“You did it because you’re an entitled, arrogant, degenerate scum. You’re weak and you’re a liar… you have ugliness in your heart and soul.”

“I don’t forgive you,” Laura’s brother Roberto said during his statement. “I don’t see how anyone could do what you did.”

Salvador Sanchez, another of Laura’s brothers, was the last to read a victim impact statement in court Thursday.

“I lost my younger sister, my baby sister,” Salvador said “I lost my best friend, the most trusted individual in my life… there’s so much I’d trade to have her back.”

Before Muskegon County Judge Annette R. Smedley issued a sentence, prosecutors spoke about Joesel failing to show remorse for his crime.

She claimed that Joesel had called the jury that convicted him “redneck idiots”, and said that he hoped the entire Sanchez family “gets hit by a truck”.

Joesel declined the opportunity to speak in court Thursday.

He and several loved ones did submit written letters to the judge ahead of sentencing.

“This was a choice he made… was it because he was intoxicated? Maybe,” Judge Smedley said.

“Because of a choice he made, a young woman is dead, and her family will have to live that, along with the defendant, for the rest of their lives.”

She explained that despite requests from some of Laura’s family members that Joesel receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, she is not able to pass down that type of sentence because of his conviction being for second-degree murder.

Joesel received a sentence of 33 years to 90 years in prison, with credit for 705 days he’s already served.

Prosecutors showed a video during court proceedings that appears to show the deadly attack in downtown Muskegon.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Hosticka said in regards to the recording, "There's a video that really tells a story this man knew that this very small woman was behind him and his reaction, he had a knife in his hand, his reaction was to turn and stab her twice and killed her.”

Defense attorneys for Joesel spoke in court about a fight he was involved in inside a nearby bar prior to the stabbing.

A bartender who said he witnessed most of the incident said Joesel became upset after a brief conversation about beer.

Prosecutors said the fight was not relevant to the stabbing that happened later in the night. Laura Sanchez is not believed to have been involved in the altercation at the bar.

"She may have yelled at him and wanted words with him about what he was doing out on Western Avenue slashing tires," Hosticka told FOX 17.

"Really there is no way to explain it other than he wanted to get rid of her."

