Man killed in prison was serving sentences from UP county

Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 31, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — More details are emerging about the man killed by other inmates at a western Michigan prison.

Joshua Stead had been locked up since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.

The 40-year-old Stead was killed Saturday when two men at the Brooks prison attacked him with a weapon and walked out of his cell moments later.

The Corrections Department says state police are investigating.

In 2017, Stead pleaded no contest to assault and fleeing from a police officer.

Records show he had previous convictions in Genesee, Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.

