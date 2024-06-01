Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Man hospitalized in GR after Muskegon house fire

generic fire truck.jpeg
FOX 17
generic fire truck.jpeg
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 10:47:05-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was injured during a Friday afternoon house fire.

At 3:03 p.m. Friday, the Muskegon Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 191 W. Forest Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from several windows of a home. Bystanders told them that the owner/occupant was still inside.

Firefighters immediately made entry, located a 79-year-old man on the floor, removed him and began lifesaving medical assistance. He was transported to Trinity Health Partners breathing on his own but unconscious, and then was flown to Grand Rapids for advanced care.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department and the Norton Shores Canteen assisted at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire remains under investigation by the Muskegon Fire Department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book