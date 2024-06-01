Man hospitalized in GR after Muskegon house fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was injured during a Friday afternoon house fire.

At 3:03 p.m. Friday, the Muskegon Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 191 W. Forest Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from several windows of a home. Bystanders told them that the owner/occupant was still inside.

Firefighters immediately made entry, located a 79-year-old man on the floor, removed him and began lifesaving medical assistance. He was transported to Trinity Health Partners breathing on his own but unconscious, and then was flown to Grand Rapids for advanced care.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department and the Norton Shores Canteen assisted at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire remains under investigation by the Muskegon Fire Department.

