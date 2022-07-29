Man arrested, charged in alleged Norton Shores-area tree service scam

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to what police call a Norton Shores-area tree service scam.

The Norton Shores Police Department says Gary Lee Johnson has been charged with false pretenses of $100 or greater (third offense) and for being a habitual offender (fourth offense).

Police advise potential victims of Johnson or JJ Tree Service to connect with local authorities and file police reports. They also encourage homeowners to do their research before hiring tree cutters, especially when someone travels door-to-door to offer their services with prices that seem too good to be true.

