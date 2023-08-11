Man accused of inappropriately touching girls at Michigan's Adventure to stand trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of touching girls inappropriately at a Michigan’s Adventure wave pool last month will face trial.

The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Koche, allegedly touched six victims July 22, some of whom were under 13. He was charged days later with one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person aged 13–15.

Court documents allege Koche touched girls on the rear. One of them reportedly stated they were pulled in his direction by the hips. Another girl stated they felt his genitals.

Koche will stand trial for the allegations against him, according to court records.

