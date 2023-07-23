MSP: Man arrested for ‘inappropriately touching young girls’ at amusement park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police says an investigation is underway after a man reportedly assaulted young girls at a popular West Michigan amusement park.

Troopers say it happened Saturday afternoon at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County.

They say a 39-year-old man is in custody after “inappropriately touching young girls” at the wave pool.

State police are asking any additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.

