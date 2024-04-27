Locksmith helps victims of domestic violence with free security updates

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Survivors of domestic violence face several challenges, including security — both physically and financially.

A Muskegon County man is looking to help with both. He hopes his mission can help encourage others to step up and do the same.

David Trudell, owner of Lakeshore Lock Service, has 37 years under his belt as a locksmith.

"I didn't know what a locksmith was when I first started. I was (20) years old," Trudell said.

Fast forward a few decades and he's changed a lot of locks.

"Thousands, literally thousands," he added.

This locksmith owner isn't planning on stopping.

"I did work for Lansing Police Department for domestics. And I go there and change locks for the people. Mostly female, usually. Yeah, go change locks and help them feel more secure," Trudell said.

He explained that while out on a call recently, he overheard a phone call that reminded him of his time in Lansing.

"I felt bad, just thinking how scared she probably is after this conversation. I'd hate for finances to keep from someone from not feeling safe that's in that situation," Trudell said.

So, he's looking to provide his locksmith services as a means for victims to keep abusers away free of charge.

"I cover all Muskegon County. I go into Oceana and some down in Ottawa. But like, for instance, Kent County, Grand Rapids, it'd be awesome. So the locksmiths around there could offer the same thing," he added.

Before calling this locksmith, he has one tip.

"Check with your local jurisdiction about laws usually have to have a restraining order to legally have locks changed. If not, they can. The husband does have a right if he's on the title and everything to come back in the house," Trudell told FOX 17.

He says he could change locks in about a half hour once he's out there.

Lakeshore Lock Service can be reached at 231-750-5504

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out for help 24/7 to the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

