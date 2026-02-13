Local bar rallies to support family of teen killed in Muskegon hit-and-run crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 17-year-old Kayden Beckley was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, and now the community is rallying to support his family.

Kayden's mom has worked at 46 Bar for six years.

Owner of 46 Bar, Nate Donselar, said he's hosting an auction this Friday to raise funds for the family.

Donselar says the event will feature 20 to 30 live auction items and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

Additionally, 10% of all sales from the bar on Friday will go to the family.

The tent for the event opens at 5 p.m. The live auction starts at 6:30 p.m., and raffle ticket items will be drawn at 9 p.m.

