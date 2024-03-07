Live on these streets? The City of Muskegon Heights needs to talk to you about your lead water service lines.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — The City of Muskegon Heights will be replacing lead water service lines in several areas.

Reach out immediately if you live in these areas of Muskegon Heights:



Peck, Sanford, and Jefferson Streets, north of Hovey

6th, 7th, and 9th Streets between Barney and Keating

There is no immediate health risk, but the City Clerk’s Office tells FOX 17 the work is required of the city.

You can reach out to the city’s Utility Billing Department at 231-733-8885 or SWT Excavating at 269-372-1908.