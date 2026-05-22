Lights of Honor: Remembering Our Heroes returns to USS Silversides Museum this Memorial weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon will host Lights of Honor: Remembering Our Heroes, an annual Memorial Day weekend remembrance event bringing families, veterans, and community members together to honor fallen soldiers.

The event includes lantern dedications and a sunset lighting ceremony.

Family Activities run from 4 to 6 p.m. and include free admission and museum tours.

The evening Luminary Ceremony runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and features free admission and tours, a USS Silversides engine start at 7 p.m., a luminary walk and lantern lighting ceremony, etc.

Visitors can dedicate a lantern in honor or memory of a fallen hero. Lanterns are available for purchase for $6 each or two for $10. Each lantern can include the service member's name, branch of service, and a personal message.

For general questions, email contactus@silversidesmuseum.org.

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