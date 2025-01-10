Lifelong Norton Shores man now city’s Fire Chief

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Antonio (Tony) Gutierrez was introduced as Norton Shores new Fire Chief Friday morning.

A graduate of Mona Shores High School, the 26-year veteran of the fire service has lived in the city his entire life and has a wife and 2 kids.

He’s currently the Fire Chief for the Gerald R Ford International Airport Fire Department and two decades of his time as a firefighter have been part time for the very department he will now helm.

Gutierrez has also been a technician for the Muskegon County Hazardous Materials Response Team, rising to Hazmat Chief 6 years ago.

