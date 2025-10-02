Library brings the books to Betty: 73-year-old book lover gets personal delivery service at home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Hackley Public Library is expanding its reach into the surrounding community by bringing bins filled with large print books to senior living facilities.

The library first partnered with Harbor Terrace Senior Living, where I met Betty Mayberry, a 73-year-old resident who once dreamed of becoming a librarian and has become a big fan of the new book bin program.

"I always wanted to be a librarian," Mayberry said. "Because I liked books. That was late elementary and early junior high."

While she never became a librarian, Mayberry's love for reading still remains, with a library card collection to prove it.

"I've got one for Loutit Grand Haven, that's where I used to live, one for Spring Lake, one for White Lake community library, and one for MADL," Mayberry explained.

But Mayberry found that Harbor Terrace didn't have a large enough collection of books, which is where Hackley Public Library's Senior Book Bin initiative comes in.

Christina LeVey-Rowland, Outreach Programming Librarian at Hackley Public Library, explained the heart behind the program — to bring the library to readers who can't access it themselves.

"I gathered up 20 large print books, and I put them into a bin, and I will take one every month, and they'll get something new," LeVey-Rowland said.

Hackley Public Library hopes to partner with more facilities in the future to bring book bins to additional avid readers like Mayberry.

