Let the countdown begin! Michigan's Adventure opens May 24

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Ready for summer?

Same, friend. SAME.

If you're a season pass holder, you can jump the line and reserve a spot for Preview Day on May 19, but the rest of us have to wait— 8 days as of the publishing of this article — for Michigan's Adventure to open for the 2024 season.

Michigan's Adventure

Military Days kick off the season

Opening on Memorial Day weekend, the amusement park is offering free admission to US military members and veterans May 24-27. Active duty or retired, Veteran, Reserves, or National Guard; just bring your US military ID to the front gate. Click the link to find out how to get a 50% discount for friends and family!

WildWater Opening Day

Kick back and get wet on June 8 when the water park portion of Michigan's Adventure opens for those dog days of summer. This is when you truly get the best of both worlds— thrilling coasters and slippery slides, the RipCord and the Lazy River— even minigolf await when both parks are fully open!

Season Passes still on sale!

Now through June 9, get unlimited visits to the amusement and water parks, free general parking, discounts, and access to special events (like the aforementioned Preview Day!).