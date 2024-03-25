Latest at the Library: Hackley Public Library has your spring break staycation locked in!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's a lot to love at your local library!

Hackley Public Library shared everything they're planning for April with us.

Spring Break events for kids:

Crafty Spring Break (April 1, 3, & 5 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.)

MMA Story Times (April 4 and April 11)

Food Explorers (April 6 at 10:30 a.m.)



Earth Day programs for teens and adults:

Soil and Seeds (April 22 at 3:30 p.m.)

Gardening 101 (April 22 at 5:30 p.m.)



And that's just what we could fit into our on-air segment!

Main Building Hours: Mon-Tues: 9-7 p.m. Wed-Sat: 9-5 p.m.

Local History & Genealogy Department (located in the Torrent House): Tues-Sat: 10-5 p.m.

Remember— Programs, events, and services are free at the library!