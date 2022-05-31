Lakeshore nonprofit hosts 2nd annual paddle race to support mental health

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club (MLPC) announced the return of its second annual Mona Lake Paddle Race.

“We established the Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club as a way to bring the sport of paddle racing to the beautiful shores of West Michigan while raising money for important local causes like mental health and to support the economic development of our lakeshore region,” said Ryan Bryker, MLPC cofounder.

The race will take place on June 11 at Ross Park, 82 Randall Road in Norton Shores.

This year, the race features 5K and 10K distances, plus a recreation race.

There will be cash prizes and custom-made paddle trophies by Little Bay Boards.

MLPC will also give away one recreational stand up paddle board to a recreation race participant.

The 5K and 10K races will earn points for the Midwest Paddle League and the 10K will earn points for USA SUP.

Proceeds from the 2022 Mona Lake Paddle Race will once again benefit the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, along with the Midwest Paddle League and USA SUP.

“Outdoor activities and relationships are two critical components in supporting mental health and suicide prevention.

“When it comes to mental health, knowledge creates the confidence to take action and we are grateful for our partnership with the Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club and the platform they provide to educate community members,” said Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Spectators will be able to see the entire racecourse from shore.

This event features Around Baking Company food truck, along with merchandise and information about the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, Midwest Paddle League and USA SUP.

New this year, Kattie Carpenter, owner of Beyond Tri, will host two SUP clinics at Ross Park for beginner to intermediate paddlers who want to improve their speed and technique on the water.

The first clinic is on June 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the second is on June 11, immediately following the race.

“Stand up paddleboarders and kayakers of all skill and experience levels are welcome to join us.

“We’re proud to provide a family-friendly event for racers and spectators alike,” said Bryker.

Race registration includes an athletic shirt and a food voucher for the Around Baking Company food truck and the first 50 people to register will get a limited edition MLPC, USA SUP hat.

Athlete check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. with a mandatory race briefing at 8:30 a.m.

The 5K and 10K races will start around 9 a.m. and the recreation race starts at 11 a.m., followed by the awards ceremony.

All participants must register before June 10.

