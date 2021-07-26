Lakeshore Museum Center creates virtual content membership program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lakeshore Museum Center has created Moxie’s Virtual Content Club this year to provide even more access to Muskegon history.

Because the museum can only display 10% of its collection at any given time, Moxie’s Virtual Content Club allows members behind-the-scenes and bonus content not available to museum visitors or general members, according to a news release Monday.

Membership costs $20 and lasts from July 2021 through the end of June 2022.

On the first Tuesday of every month, Lakeshore Museum Center will add new stories and activities to Moxie’s Virtual Content Library.

Content will be provided from every institution of the Lakeshore Museum Center, including the main museum at 430 W. Clay Avenue, the Hackley and Hume Historic Sites and the Muskegon Heritage Museum.

Registration for Moxie’s Virtual Content Club can be done online here.