Lakeshore Legacy Project unveils Muskegon summer concert series lineup

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon will lay host to a summer concert series this year that will be free of charge!

The Lakeshore Legacy Project says the VanDyke Mortgage Summer Concert Series will be held June through August on every Saturday.

Other activities include yard games, food trucks, magicians, clowns and face painters.

The concert series is scheduled to run from June 4 through Aug. 6 from noon to 10:15 p.m. at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson.

The Lakeshore Legacy Project has released the following concert lineup for this year:

Saturday, June 4 (Reggae)



12-1 p.m. - Hurricane

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Indika Reggae Band

4-5 p.m. - The Jetts

5:30-7:30 p.m. - The Ries Brothers

8-10:15 p.m. - The Bumpin’ Uglies

Saturday, June 11 (Classic Rock)



12-12:30 p.m. - Extension Cord

1-2 p.m. - Group Therapy

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Big Cadillac

4-5 p.m. - Rocket Queen

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Crazy Babies

8-10:15 p.m. - Shallow Side

Saturday, June 18 (Country/Blues)



12-1:30 p.m. - Steeple Hill

2-3 p.m. - Chad Flores

3:30-4:30 p.m. - Kari Holmes

5-6 p.m. - Big Daddy Fox

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Nate Dill

8-10:15 p.m. - Jake Kershaw

Saturday, June 25 (Motown/Jazz/R&B)



12-2:30 p.m. - West Side Soul Surfers

3-5 p.m. - The Skeletones

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Airtight

8-10:15 p.m. - Hollywood Swinging - Cool and the Gang

Friday, July 1 (EDM)



12-1 p.m. - DJ Jodi Dro

1:30-2:30 p.m. - DJ Jason G

3-4 p.m. - Shleepy Boi

4:30-5:30 p.m. - DJ Pumba

6-7:30 p.m. - Team Jet Pack

8-10:15 p.m. - Kalendar

Saturday, July 2 (EDM)



12-1 p.m. - DJ Saxony

1:30-2:30 p.m. - DJ Prim

3-4 p.m. - Some Black Cat

4:30-5:30 p.m. - Farrero

6-7 p.m. - Pandora

7:30-8:30 p.m. - Flats Stanlie

9-10:15 p.m. - Faren

Saturday, July 9 (Funk Jam Bands)



12-2 p.m. - Common Molly

2:30-3:30 p.m. - The Last Straw Motel

4-5 p.m. - Spike the Media

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Desmond Jones

8-10:15 p.m. - Flexa Decibel

Saturday, July 16 (Acoustic/Indie)



12-1 p.m. - Emily and Mark Joyce

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Bri Baron

4-5 p.m. - Found Innocents

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Kanin Elizabeth

8-10:15 p.m. - Will Evans

Saturday, July 23 (80-90’s Pop)



12-12:30 p.m. - Sophie Sillman

1-2:30 p.m. - Hitlist

3-5 p.m. - ID10T5

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Upcoast Kin

8-10:15 p.m. - Fool House

Saturday, July 30 (Rock/Rap Rock)



12-1 p.m. - Above the Flames

1:30-3:30 p.m. - Colt Snufer and the Deadhorseman

4-5:45 p.m. - Chocolate Starfish & The Hotdog Flavored Water - Limp Biscuit Tribute

6:15-7 p.m. - Renegades of Funk - Rage Against the Machine Tribute

7:30-8:15 p.m. - Steal This Band - System Of A Down Tribute

9-10:15 p.m. - Avalon Black

Saturday, August 6 (Urban Arts - Artists, Spoken Word, DJs)



12-2 p.m.- DJ Q89 & DJ KAY KAKES

2-3 p.m. - DJ E Hill & MIKKE CLANTON - KAIZEN KABIR (TRANSITION POETRY)

3-4 p.m. - DJ Tone, Z-BO & Rockstar Kashcal - GEMINI DA POET (TRANSITION POETRY)

4-5 p.m. - DJ Big Dawg Blast & Young Ra - KAIZEN KABIR (TRANSITION POETRY)

5-6 p.m. - DJ Andrew Rodriguez -PROLIFIC DA POET (TRANSITION POETRY)

6-7 p.m. - DJ Nelly Nel, Ruben Martinez & Huff The Goat -GEMINI DA POET (TRANSITION POETRY)

7-8 p.m. - DJ Jodi Dro, Reggie Brown & Nique Got-It

8-9 p.m. - DJ Bet, DJ O Cuts & DJ Nano 2 Hype

9-10 p.m. - DJ YUNG & Mr 1204

Visit the Lakeshore Legacy Project’s Facebook page for more information.

