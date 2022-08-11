‘It’s incredibly important’: Clinic helps Michiganders get licenses back, drive legally

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A clinic aimed at walking people through the process of what they need to do to get their license back and drive legally once again was held in Muskegon County Wednesday.

“Our state is a very much driving state and so it’s difficult for people to go to work or even find employment, pick up their children,” Deputy Legal Director for the Department of State Khyla Crane told FOX 17. “I’ve actually been able to help at least five or six residents be able to get their license back.”

Crane says the Road to Restoration Clinic in Muskegon often sees people lose their license for minor drunk driving offenses, speeding and driving without insurance.

Michigan’s Clean Slate Law made the clinic possible. It was passed in 2020 to help Michiganders set aside their criminal records and get a fresh start.

“It’s incredibly important. The legislature, in their wisdom, was able to remove fines and fees that did not really attach to severe driving violations and that’s really helpful for residents to be able to get on their path to restore their driving record,” Crane added.

Six more clinics are planned throughout the state.

The next clinic in West Michigan is October 14 in Benton Harbor.

For more information or to sign up for a clinic, head to the Road to Restoration page on the state’s website.

