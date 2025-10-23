'It brought me everything I need': Free mentoring program helps Muskegon neighbors become homeowners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The home buying process can be overwhelming, especially for first-time buyers. But now for some Muskegon neighbors, a new initiative called the Equity Empowerment Program will help them navigate that process at no additional charge.

"I just bought my first home," said Chantell Dean.

Dean is a 27-year-old mom and now, homeowner.

"Financial wellness starts with me, but it's going to end with many generations to come," Dean said.

The mission of the Equity Empowerment Program, according to Founder Kim Starks, is to mentor under-served neighbors as they begin to build generational wealth.

"It was a 32% decline rate in mortgage applications for first-time homeowners in the black and brown community, and I knew we had a solution," Starks explained. "We do what most realtors, financial institutions and loan professionals can't do, and that's take them step by step, no matter where they are."

Starks describes phase one of the program as six weeks of correcting credit, eliminating debt and navigating the mortgage readiness process.

The program has already graduated 37 students.

Phase two, Starks says, is six months of coaching. For Dean, that coaching built confidence.

"It brought me everything I need and then some to be able to feel confident," Dean said.

The next program in Muskegon begins in February.

If you're interested in becoming a partner to help fund the program, click here.

If you're looking to sign up as a student, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

