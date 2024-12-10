'I was actually shocked': Muskegon business owner's message to vandal

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A picture from a West Michigan business is getting some attention after someone spray-painted the SUV and smashed out the window.

Muskegon's Big Weezy’s Kitchen shared an image of the owner's vandalized SUV Monday. After several hours, there were nearly 200 comments, many about their disgust and shock at the vandalism.

“It was like he came from towards this way. He walked around the building first, so we couldn't see what he was doing in the back,” Big Weezy’s Kitchen owner Tawayne Davis said.

The SUV has since been taken away.

“It had some letters on the side. I couldn't really identify all three letters, but the first letter was a K,” Davis said.

The owner says the SUV is their family vehicle for trips. He says after seeing it vandalized, he wants to know why.

“I was actually shocked, like, real shocked, about it,” Davis said. “When I looked inside the vehicle, it had, like, a container with gasoline and windows were broke out.”

Davis, who many know as Big Weezy, isn’t discouraged by what happened near his business off Hackley Avenue.

“I mean, with that incident happening, and [doesn’t] run me away, I still love the neighborhood,” Davis said. “The neighborhood's been with me, and so I didn't take it as a racial thing.”

The Muskegon police chief tells FOX 17 they’re investigating what happened.

“I don't know if it was some small kids or whatever it was, but we did see the footage of it, and there was a tall guy,” Davis added.

The restaurant owner has this message to the person responsible:

“Just make better choices. That's just more advice I can give that person,” Davis said. “I’ll forgive them. I'm a God-fearing man.”

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Muskegon police.

