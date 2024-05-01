Hospital takes in 3 shot in targeted act

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two teens and a 20-year-old are in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three were allegedly targeted in an incident Tuesday night.

Muskegon Police gave us details— saying they were called to a shooting near W Laketon Ave and Henry St, but found no one.

A 17-year-old male was soon found walking in the area with a gunshot wound, while Trinity Hospital alerted MPD a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old male shooting victim had come in seeking treatment.

All three were determined to be from the same shooting reported just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say their wounds are not life-threatening, though none of the victims are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.