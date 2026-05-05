Hope Network's Wheels to Work program ending due to funding gap

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hope Network is discontinuing its Wheels to Work transportation program at the end of May, citing an unsustainable gap between available funding and the true cost of rides.

Hope Network's Wheels to Work program, which helps West Michigan residents get to work, is being discontinued.

In a statement, the president and CEO of Hope Network, Bob Von Kaenel, said the program is no longer sustainable due to a gap between available funding and the true cost of rides.

The statement says, in part, "Continuing at this level of loss would put our broader mission at risk and limit our ability to show up for others who depend on us."

Wheels to Work is one of several transportation programs Hope Network offers. Other services include rides for seniors and transportation to medical appointments, jobs, the grocery store and other community activities.

Wheels to Work services are planned through the end of May.

The full statement from Von Kaenel is below.

Hope Network has made the difficult decision to discontinue its Wheels to Work transportation program after careful consideration and with the full understanding of how important this service is to the individuals and communities it supports.



Wheels to Work was created out of Hope Network’s mission to serve, and our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to work, contribute, and live in a world where they can thrive. This program existed to help remove barriers and open doors. That work matters, and it always will.



We have done everything we can to make the program sustainable. But despite operational improvements and a strong commitment from our team, Wheels to Work has continued to operate at a significant loss – averaging approximately $300,000 per month – due to a structural gap between available funding and the true cost of delivering rides.



This decision reflects a broader reality facing many mission-driven organizations. Some of the most essential services – the ones people rely on every day – are also the hardest to sustain without consistent, long-term support. Continuing at this level of loss would put our broader mission at risk and limit our ability to show up for others who depend on us.



By making this change, Hope Network Transportation is able to refocus on its core, government funded programs, including the transportation for people with disabilities and older adults. These services remain strong and fully operational, and Hope Network as an organization remains financially healthy and stable.



Wheels to Work services are planned through May 31, 2026. We are committed to providing advance notice, a thoughtful transition period, and clear communication throughout. We are also supporting impacted employees with phased staffing adjustments and access to transitional resources.



Here are some options for support during the transition:



The Rapid has options for riders within the six-cities (Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker, and Wyoming.)



Wheels to Work Contract Partners can learn more by calling 616-456-7514 and asking for Travel Training.



Another option is PASS service, through the Go!Bus. Learn more at 616-459-7701.



Pioneer Resources is another resource for those in the Muskegon area.



Hope Network Transportation is not closing. This is a difficult but necessary step that will ensure we can continue to serve people with dignity, consistency, and care – now and into the future. We remain committed to advocating for solutions that reflect the reality so many individuals face, and to building systems that make access and opportunity possible for all.



Additional information is being shared directly with affected partners, employees, and stakeholders.

Below are the links to the resources listed in the statement above:



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