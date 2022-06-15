Holton 18-year-old dies after Pine Island Lake drowning incident

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old has died in a Muskegon County drowning incident Tuesday afternoon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Pine Island Lake when reports were made that the individual had gone underwater and never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies arrived and searched the lake for roughly 45 minutes when they found the victim, deputies explain.

We’re told attempts were made to save the person’s life before he was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Deputies have named Holton resident Caleb Errgang as the victim.

The sheriff's office credits the following agencies that responded to the incident:

Muskegon County Sheriff's Office

Michigan State Police

Muskegon County Marine Services

Norton Shores Fire and Dive Team

Holton Fire Department

Blue Lake Fire Department

Dalton Fire Department

White Lake Area Ambulance

Victim Services Unit

