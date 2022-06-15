Holton 18-year-old dies after Pine Island Lake drowning incident

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old has died in a Muskegon County drowning incident Tuesday afternoon.
The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Pine Island Lake when reports were made that the individual had gone underwater and never resurfaced.
Multiple agencies arrived and searched the lake for roughly 45 minutes when they found the victim, deputies explain.
We’re told attempts were made to save the person’s life before he was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.
Deputies have named Holton resident Caleb Errgang as the victim.
The sheriff's office credits the following agencies that responded to the incident:
- Muskegon County Sheriff's Office
- Michigan State Police
- Muskegon County Marine Services
- Norton Shores Fire and Dive Team
- Holton Fire Department
- Blue Lake Fire Department
- Dalton Fire Department
- White Lake Area Ambulance
- Victim Services Unit