MUSKEGON, Mich. — Surveillance video captured a robbery at a Fruitport Township restaurant Saturday morning, where police say the suspect assaulted an employee.

WATCH: 'He's a heck of an employee': Owner speaks after Fruitport Township restaurant robbed

'He's a heck of an employee': Owner speaks after Fruitport Township restaurant robbed

The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. at Whitlow's Forerunner restaurant on Airline Road.

An employee who had worked at the restaurant for decades was preparing to open when the suspect entered behind him.

"Our cook came in the morning to open up and get the kitchen started as usual," Whitlow said. "The door opened behind him. He thought it was the bread man."

Security cameras captured the entire ordeal.

"Guy comes in behind him, zip ties his hands together, and then knocks him out," Whitlow said. "He had some kind of a big pry bar and got into the safe..."

The suspect stole close to $12,000 from the safe, according to Whitlow.

As the "bread man" arrived, he witnessed the suspect driving away in the employee's truck, which was later found in a nearby parking lot a few blocks away.

The employee is ok and returned to work the following day.

"His shift was this morning, and even after everything yesterday, he still came in this morning on his shift and did his job. So he's a heck of an employee" Whitlow said.

Despite the weekend robbery, Whitlow remains determined to keep the business running.

"It hurts, but we will survive. We'll get by alright," Whitlow said.

Police described the suspect as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark pants with multi-colored logos. He was carrying a backpack with distinct coloring and wearing white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477.

During non-business hours, officers can be reached at 231-722-3524.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube