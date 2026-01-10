Police search for suspect in Fruitport Township restaurant robbery

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Fruitport Township are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a restaurant and assaulting an employee Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. at Whitlow's Forerunner restaurant on Airline Road. An employee was inside the business preparing to open when the suspect entered and confronted him.

Police say the suspect detained and assaulted the employee. Authorities have not shared what may have been taken during the robbery.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of the incident. Despite the images being blurry, police believe the suspect's clothing may help identify him.

Fruitport Police Department

Police described the suspect as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark pants with multi-colored logos. He was carrying a backpack with distinct coloring and wearing white tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477. During non-business hours, officers can be reached at 231-722-3524. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

