'He was asking for sexual favors': Muskegon Heights officer stripped of badge following misconduct allegations

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Muskegon Heights police officer has permanently surrendered his law enforcement license after allegedly asking for sexual favors from a domestic violence victim while responding to a call.

Richard Wilson pleaded 'no contest' this week to 'neglect of duty,' a misdemeanor charge, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson. A felony charge of misconduct in office was dismissed.

Wilson received no jail time or probation but was ordered to pay a $300 fine.

"In the course of this case, one of the things that was non-negotiable for me was that this officer was going to surrender his ability to be a police officer forever," Hilson said.

The incident occurred on November 20th, 2024, when Wilson was responding to a domestic violence call and allegedly asked for sexual favors inside the victim's home. Charges were filed in April of this year.

"We did not take a position on sentence and left that to the discretion of the court," Hilson said. "The court made its determination as it relates to no jail and no probation. But certainly that was not part of any agreement on our part."

Hilson emphasized that officers are expected to maintain public trust, and when that trust is violated, consequences follow.

"When they go outside the boundary of that trust and they start to take advantage of the fact that, whether they're a police officer or whether they're in uniform, or whatever the case is, when they start taking advantage of that, that's when this sort of, I'll say, check and balance has to come into play, and when, certainly we can make the decision and the choice that they can no longer wear the badge," Hilson said.

Wilson's attorney, Marc E. Curtis, provided a statement acknowledging his client's actions.

"Law enforcement officers are human, and like all individuals, they are capable of making mistakes. However, the nature of the profession demands adherence to a higher moral and ethical standard. When an officer fails to uphold that standard, accountability is essential to maintain the integrity of the badge and the trust of the community. In this case, Mr. Wilson has taken responsibility for his actions and made the decision to surrender his law enforcement license. His acknowledgment of wrongdoing reflects the seriousness with which this matter is being treated," Curtis said.

For Hilson, the most important outcome was ensuring Wilson could no longer serve as a police officer anywhere.

"The important thing was, is that he didn't wear a uniform, not only in Muskegon County, but anywhere," Hilson said.

