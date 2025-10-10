MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Hackley Public Library's annual book sale returns this weekend, offering thousands of used books and other items to benefit library programs.

WATCH: Hackley Public Library hosts annual book sale this weekend

Hackley Public Library hosts annual book sale this weekend

The book sale, which has been running since 1995, features donated books that have been sorted and prepared for sale. Proceeds from the event help fund the library's various programs and services.

The sale will take place in the library's lower level meeting rooms.

The book sale runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday features a special public bag sale from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This community fundraiser continues the library's mission of serving the surrounding area, including recent efforts to bring large print book bins to senior living facilities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube