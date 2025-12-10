Habitat for Humanity expands affordable housing efforts to Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A groundbreaking ceremony on Ada Street in Muskegon marked the beginning of a new affordable housing initiative as Habitat for Humanity of Kent County announced its expansion into Northern Muskegon County.

On December 3rd, the organization broke ground on a 1,400-square-foot home that will be built primarily by community volunteers and sold for $165,000.

The project represents a direct response to Muskegon's affordable housing crisis, which Mayor Ken Johnson has identified as his main priority following his re-election.

"Habitat for Humanity of Kent County is so excited to have our extension here as Habitat Northern Muskegon," CEO Bev Thiel said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The initiative targets essential workers who are struggling to find affordable housing in the current market.

"So we're talking about educators, military, police, firefighters, industrial workers," Thiel said.

The organization plans to work with the city to identify three additional properties in the area for future builds.

Muskegon City Commissioner Jay Kilgo emphasized the importance of these housing initiatives as Muskegon County faces a growing unhoused population.

"We really are leading the state in infill and affordable housing initiatives and projects that we're doing around the city of Muskegon," Kilgo said.

Kilgo stressed the critical need for additional housing options in the community.

"So every door that can be built, every apartment, every condo… those things are helping to fill a need for our community," Kilgo said.

The housing projects are funded through philanthropy and reinvestment of dollars from home sales.

"This is worth the work and worth maybe the cold bitterness I'm feeling today, the warmth at a home will be beautiful," Thiel said.

The completed home is expected to be ready for market in fall 2026.

