MUSKEGON, Mich. — A nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Muskegon is getting a second life, and neighbors say it's long overdue.

WATCH: Downtown Muskegon building to be reborn as $6 million global engineering hub

'Great for our neighbors': Downtown Muskegon building to be reborn as $6 million global engineering hub

For years, the building near Third Street and Merrill Avenue sat largely vacant. Now, it's set to become one of four global engineering hubs, to house the Fortna Group.

Frank Peterson, a partner in the team redeveloping the building, Forged Development, said the transformation will span about 20,000 square feet, with roughly 5,000 square feet dedicated to research and development and 15,000 square feet for general office space.

These are a handful of sketches shared with FOX 17 showing what the building will become.

Spark43 Architects

Spark43 Architects

Spark43 Architects

Spark43 Architects

The hub is expected to host approximately 80 engineering employees.

The buildout will total about $6 million, with a commitment to preserving the building's historic features, according to Peterson.

Peterson said the building has been underutilized for decades.

"Aside from its heyday, you know, 50 to 60 years ago, it's kind of been very underutilized," Peterson said.

Peterson's vision goes beyond office space. He hopes the project will help bridge the gap between surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Muskegon.

"That's what happens sometimes when you see things activated, distances kind of shrink," Peterson said. "You don't mind walking by a big happening building the same way you maybe don't want to walk by one that's vacant and empty."

Accessibility is also a priority. Peterson said the team plans to make the building universally accessible, including regrading portions of the surrounding sidewalk.

"So what we'll do is, with the blessing of the city, we'll regrade pieces of the sidewalk so that it's a nice, smooth transition into the building," Peterson said.

Andrea Riegler, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years, said she welcomes the change.

"Just driving by it all the time, it's sad to see like the windows were boarded up. You know, it used to be all open," Riegler said.

She believes the arrival of an engineering firm will have a ripple effect on the broader community.

"Seeing this added as an engineering firm, it just brings more people downtown. It fills our bars and our restaurants, and I think it's great for our neighbors, too. It just stabilizes everything," Riegler said.

Peterson said the project reflects a larger vision for Muskegon's future.

"That's the next step for this community, to see that integration of working in the neighborhoods and having fun and enjoying them at the same time," Peterson said.

According to Peterson, the goal for the building's grand opening is September 1st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube