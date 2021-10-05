Grand Rapids man dies after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is dead after an early Tuesday morning shooting in Muskegon.

Officers from the Muskegon Police Department responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Terrace Street, according to a news release.

They found a 63-year-old man, Earnest Hardy of Grand Rapids, near the intersection, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Hardy succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.