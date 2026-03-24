Getty Drive In announces opening date for 2026 season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's time to go to the movies!

The Getty Drive In in Muskegon says it will open for the 2026 season this Friday, March 27. The theater first opened in 1944, making this its 83rd season.

Opening weekend will feature a special $6 a ticket for single features:



Project Hail Mary

The Mummy Returns (25th Anniversary)

They Will Kill You

Goat

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. The first movies will begin just after sunset at 8:15 p.m. The first 50 cars to arrive on opening night will also receive a free Getty sticker.

Find more information about showtimes and tickets here.

Double features start next week.

Other anticipated movies this summer:



The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Michael

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Masters of the Universe

Minions & Monsters

Moana

Spider-Man Brand New Day

The theater is also celebrating a "2026 Excellence In Tourism" award from the Muskegon Chamber.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube