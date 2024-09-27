Garage fire spreads to empty house, damages nearby home in North Muskegon

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A garage is a total loss and two homes were damaged after a fire on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the dead end of Lake Ave, according to North Muskegon Fire Department— the garage was full-involved and the flames had spread to the attached home when crews arrived.

North Muskegon Fire Department

Muskegon Township and City of Muskegon Fire Departments helped knocked the flames down.

The home was empty, and no one was hurt by the fire, but a nearby home suffered some heat damage.

North Muskegon Fire Department

White Lake Fire Authority and Norton Shores Fire are helping investigate the cause.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube