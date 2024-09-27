Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Garage fire spreads to empty house, damages nearby home in North Muskegon

Lake Ave fire - North Muskegon Fire Department.jpg
North Muskegon Fire Department
Lake Ave fire - North Muskegon Fire Department.jpg
Posted

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A garage is a total loss and two homes were damaged after a fire on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the dead end of Lake Ave, according to North Muskegon Fire Department— the garage was full-involved and the flames had spread to the attached home when crews arrived.

Lake Ave fire 2 - North Muskegon Fire Department.jpg

Muskegon Township and City of Muskegon Fire Departments helped knocked the flames down.

The home was empty, and no one was hurt by the fire, but a nearby home suffered some heat damage.

Lake Ave fire 3 - North Muskegon Fire Department.jpg

White Lake Fire Authority and Norton Shores Fire are helping investigate the cause.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.