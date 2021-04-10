Fruitport Community Schools to go virtual this week

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Fruitport Community Schools has announced that all K-12 students will switch to virtual learning for the upcoming school week (April 12 through April 16).

In a Facebook post, Fruitport Community Schools writes that staff members are expected to show up to work on Monday, April 12 and prepare virtual lessons for the week ahead, adding that there will be no lessons for students on Monday.

They also say all standardized tests will be postponed and that chrome books will be available for pickup or delivery after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Superintendent Bob Szymoniak says meals will be offered between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at door #5 of the middle school.

Szymoniak says spring sports will continue.

