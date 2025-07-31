From empty to essential: Vacant Muskegon building to house 50+ new manufacturing jobs in local expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A longtime Muskegon company, SRS Fiberglass, is expanding its operations by purchasing a vacant building at 331 West Laketon Avenue to launch a new business venture that will create more than 50 jobs in the next two years.

"SRS Fiberglass has a roughly 100% market share of a particular component in HVAC handling systems," said Jake Eckholm, Muskegon's Director of Development Services.

The company decided to start manufacturing their own materials locally after learning that one of their out-of-state suppliers was exiting the business.

"So SRS has decided to start their own firm to manufacture that material here in Muskegon," Eckholm said.

The building, which sits along busy Seaway Drive, is part of the former Great Lakes Die Cast facility complex that includes five buildings.

"For quite a while, the building has been disinvested and vacant, so it needs a little bit of sprucing up, and SRS is excited to bring it back online," Eckholm said.

Steve Bradish, President of SRS Fiberglass, addressed the Muskegon City Commission at their July 22 meeting about the expansion plans.

"We've been working in the city for about 15 years. This new plant's going to supply materials to our old plant, and we're looking forward to working with you," Bradish said.

The project is expected to create more than 50 full-time manufacturing jobs within the first two years of operation, according to Eckholm.

Eckholm noted that the project will benefit the community in multiple ways beyond job creation.

"It's a great project for job creation, public service growth through new tax base, blight abatement by getting this, you know, currently vacant building beautified and in operation again," Eckholm said.

The company plans to apply for a tax abatement certificate at an upcoming city commission meeting in August, with hopes of having the facility operational by this time next year.

"This is a really good example of a locally incubated and grown company continuing to grow and add benefit to the community they're in," Eckholm said.

