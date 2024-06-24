Free Healthy Harvest Meal Kits available for Muskegon County families

Food deserts, inflation, busy schedules, and more get in the way of providing healthy meals or learning how to take advantage of the produce that may be available.

AgeWell Services of West Michigan, the Muskegon YMCA, and the C.O.G.I.C. Community Center are working together to bring Healthy Food Kits to the area for the 3rd time.

On June 27, from noon until 2 p.m., they’ll be passing out kits on a first-come, first-served basis.

They have 400 kits to pass out at the C.O.G.I.C. Community Center on Valley St inside the Holy Trinity Institutional Church of God in Christ.

Get directions here!

Kits include everything you need to create a healthy meal from locally-sourced foods— even a recipe that uses all the ingredients!

This round features a recipe for a sausage and vegetable pasta skillet.

—And, yes, you can grab one for a friend; limit 2 kits per vehicle.

Find out more about picking up your Healthy Harvest Kit on the Age Well Services website.