Former Mona Shores student arrested for threat against school

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A student at Grand Haven High School has been arrested for an alleged threat against their former school, Mona Shores High School.

According to a release sent out by Norton Shores Police, the unnamed student was interviewed after the threat was reported on Thursday and subsequently booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Detention Center.

"Investigators worked with the school administration throughout the night to ensure the safety of the students and staff," Norton Shores Police announced Friday. "No immediate risk was identified at either school. In collaboration with school officials, it was determined that it was safe for all schools to remain open today."

As the student is a minor, no name will be released.

The school district remained open Friday.