MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former Cole's Quality Foods employees say they have finally received access to their retirement funds months after the Muskegon bakery closed.

WATCH: Former Cole's Quality Foods employees get retirement funds following FOX 17 reporting

Former Cole's Quality Foods employees get retirement funds following FOX 17 reporting

I first spoke with Cole's Quality Foods employees in September of 2025 after the company announced its closure. Last week, one of those employees reached back out to me saying they were still fighting for access to their retirement funds following their termination. After I contacted both Principal Financial Group, the company in charge of their 401(k)s, and Cole's Quality Foods, former employees say they finally got their money.

Muskegon Former Cole's employees still waiting for retirement funds months after closure Olivia Yatooma

Former employee Lisa Laventure said she feels like a weight has been lifted.

"Before I felt like I was in despair, and now I don't feel that way," Laventure said. "Now I can breathe for a minute."

Laventure said she received an email from Principal Financial Group, Sunday.

"I got an email on Sunday from Principal telling me that my funds were going to be deposited into my account," Laventure said.

Laventure said she is expecting her money by mail by the end of the week.

"Once word got out there, and they realized that it wasn't just us, that more people had our back, especially you guys, that we better do something about it, and they actually did," Laventure said.

Laventure is not the only former employee now collecting their cash.

"I've been getting messages from co workers like, oh my god, I got my money, or, oh my god, it's on the way, and everybody's just happy about it," Laventure said. "So, I'm happy. I know a lot of other people are too."

Daniel Berghuis, another former employee, said he received access to his retirement funds Tuesday morning.

"I reached out to FOX 17, and we didn't have nothing. Then all of the sudden, I reached out to you guys, and in the next day, we got an email that said our money would be deposited in our account in three days," Berghuis said. "I was thinking about all my co workers, you know, and I figured, if I could, you know, make a difference… I'm happy."

Laventure said these last few months have taught her a valuable lesson: don't be afraid to speak up.

"This is me trying not to be afraid. So, be vulnerable. It's okay," Laventure said. "I'm still struggling, and I'm still gonna struggle after this, but it's a start. So I am very grateful to my co workers, to you guys, to a lot of people, so thank you."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube