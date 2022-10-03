Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Fmr. Muskegon Heights police chief passes away at 72

Former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas.png
Dearborn Heights Police Department
Former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas.png
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 13:16:44-04

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph E. Thomas Jr. has passed away. He was 72 years old.

Thomas died on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to his obituary. His cause of death has not yet been made public.

We’re told Thomas held numerous positions in law enforcement during his career, most recently as police commissioner for Dearborn Heights, which he held since late January after leaving his role as Ecorse’s director of public safety.

Read Thomas’s obituary here.

Police in Dearborn Heights say Thomas's funeral is scheduled to be held this Friday in Southfield.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered