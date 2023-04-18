FlixBus adding Muskegon to Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids express route

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — FlixBus has announced that it will be adding Muskegon to its Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids express route. The first Muskegon trips are scheduled to depart on Thursday, April 20.

All trips to Muskegon will stop at the Muskegon Laundromat at 1490 East Apple Avenue.

The line will run five days per week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Morning trips from Detroit will depart at 10 a.m. on service days. Afternoon return trips will depart from Grand Rapids at 3:20 p.m.

Flixbus also offers riders the option to travel climate friendly by offering CO2 compensation tickets. The company says that their goal is to be the first inter-city bus line in the country with a zero emissions route. So far, they have run nearly half a dozen electric bus pilots throughout the United States.

“Everything that drives Flix, is really making travel more affordable, and more accessible for people so that more people take more trips,” said FlixBus USA CEO Pierre Gourdain. “But we can only do so if it’s also good for the environment or as a planet. And as a community, we just can’t afford it.”

The first Muskegon trips will depart on Thursday, April 20. Tickets can be purchased on FlixBus’ website.

