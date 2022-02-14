Watch
Five Muskegon businesses recognized for outstanding performance

Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 14, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce announced five businesses that will be recognized at the 2022 Excellence Awards luncheon for outstanding performance.

Recipients of the 2022 Excellence Awards are Blended Furniture Market for retail, Rolar Products for manufacturing, Forrest Tax & Accounting Services, The Deck for Tourism, and Fomcore for entrepreneurship.

“Despite the challenging economy, hundreds of businesses on the Muskegon Lakeshore, continue to turn out great products and services,” said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “These award winners demonstrate not only great business practices, but courage and professionalism every step of the way.”

The Excellence Awards luncheon will occur on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trillium Catering and Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner Road Spring Lake, MI 49456

Those interested in registering for the event can do so by calling the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at 231-722-3751 or by visiting www.muskegon.org.

