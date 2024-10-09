Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Firefighters seek info on possible arson in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights arson.jpg
Muskegon Heights Fire Department
Muskegon Heights arson.jpg
Posted

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Firefighters are seeking information related to a possible arson in Muskegon Heights.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Leahy Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD).

The fire is considered suspicious at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with MHFD by calling 231-733-8890. Tips may be submitted anonymously to the Arson Control hotline at 1-800-44-ARSON.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.