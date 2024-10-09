Firefighters seek info on possible arson in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Firefighters are seeking information related to a possible arson in Muskegon Heights.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Leahy Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD).

The fire is considered suspicious at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with MHFD by calling 231-733-8890. Tips may be submitted anonymously to the Arson Control hotline at 1-800-44-ARSON.

