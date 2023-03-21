Expansion project underway as Muskegon Co. landfill approaches capacity

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Expansion efforts are in the works as a Muskegon County landfill approaches its maximum capacity.

Muskegon County Public Works (MCPW) tells us the expansion entered the planning stage in 2020.

We’re told construction on the expansion started last year but the project encountered “material delays.” The delays, on top of the then-approaching winter, set the project back into 2023.

The expansion is estimated to be completed later this summer, and MCPW says the landfill has enough capacity to hold waste beyond the completion window. A backup plan has been made in case the landfill’s capacity is exceeded before that time, which may involve temporary redirection to other landfills.

Once in use, the expansion will allow for enough capacity to last about 20 years, according to MCPW.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube