MUSKEGON, Mich. — After reaching out to FOX 17, a Muskegon man is making headway after he says a portion of his duplex ceiling collapsed into his unit in February.

"It just fell in, fell into my apartment," Skaggs said. "The concrete, the insulation and everything just fell."

WATCH: 'Everything just fell': FOX 17 helps Muskegon man make headway on repairs to collapsed rental unit ceiling

'Everything just fell': FOX 17 helps Muskegon man make headway on repairs to collapsed rental unit ceiling

Skaggs says he was home watching TV when the incident occurred.

Skaggs reached out to me in March following the collapse. During our visit, he shared text messages dated March 23 between him and his landlord.

The text thread shows him asking his landlord for a solution to the boarded-up ceiling. The landlord indicated next steps would not be taken until May.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated with it. I don't know what else to do," Skaggs said.

I called his landlord to inquire about the status of repairs. The call was disconnected.

In the days following that call and my conversation with Skaggs, he was told he would have to move out for the repair to happen. While nothing has been finalized yet, Skaggs was approached with a potential alternative living situation.

"It's not a great place anyways, but you know, you live with what you can afford, and I keep telling myself, it's better than living on the street," Skaggs said.

Skaggs' situation prompted me to inquire about processes available for tenants dealing with unresolved property issues within the city of Muskegon.

A statement from the city reads, in part: "The city takes tenant concerns seriously and encourages residents experiencing issues with rental housing conditions to complete and submit a tenant complaint form to the Building and Inspections Department at City Hall."

The statement continues: "There is no fee for tenants to file a complaint. Residents with questions about the process are encouraged to contact the City of Muskegon Building and Inspections Department for assistance."

The form is available on the city’s website.

The city also shared a six step process for tenants to follow if they experience issues:



Step 1: Tenant notifies their landlord of the issue.

Tenant notifies their landlord of the issue. Step 2: If the issue is not resolved, the tenant completes a Tenant Complaint Form with detailed information about the concern.

If the issue is not resolved, the tenant completes a Tenant Complaint Form with detailed information about the concern. Step 3: The tenant complaint form is submitted in writing, preferably in person at City Hall, so staff can review it and ask any follow-up questions.

The tenant complaint form is submitted in writing, preferably in person at City Hall, so staff can review it and ask any follow-up questions. Step 4: The city reviews the complaint, and an inspector evaluates the property and identifies any code violations or required repairs.

The city reviews the complaint, and an inspector evaluates the property and identifies any code violations or required repairs. Step 5: The landlord is given a set time frame to correct the issues.

The landlord is given a set time frame to correct the issues. Step 6: If the issues are not fixed within that time frame, the city may take enforcement action, including issuing tickets.

Skaggs says he has started this complaint process with the city.

Neighbors with questions can contact the city's Building and Inspections Department at 231-724-6766 or visit Muskegon City Hall at 933 Terrace St., Suite 201.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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