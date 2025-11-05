Election Results: Fruitport Community Schools bond proposal passes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A $78.5 million bond proposal for Fruitport Community Schools has passed, with the funds now going toward a number of upgrades in the district.

Upgrades will include building a new Edgewood Elementary School and turning a portion of the current structure into an early childhood center.

Based on unofficial election results, with a total of 4,790 votes cast, 53.47% of neighbors voted yes to the millage, while 46.53% voted no.

Superintendent Jason Kennedy says funds will provide long term stability for the district.

