Fruitport Schools look to voters to pass $78.5 million bond for new elementary school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fruitport Community Schools is asking voters to approve a $78.5 million bond proposal that would fund a new elementary school in addition to other upgrades throughout the district, while also addressing overcrowding issues within their classrooms.

The bond proposal on Tuesday's ballot would fund the construction of a new Edgewood Elementary School and convert part of the current building into an early childhood center.

"There are classrooms at Edgewood right now that are pushing 30 kids in a classroom, and it was a classroom that was designed for 20," said Sarah Hanks, a kindergarten teacher at Edgewood Elementary. "It's really hard, especially for our youngest learners, to focus on the task that they have, because there's so much other things going on in the classroom."

Superintendent Jason Kennedy says this request is not expected to raise the tax rate.

"What we are saying with this proposal is that the rate that the district would levy would remain 6.9 mills," Kennedy said.

The bond would also fund safety improvements, infrastructure upgrades, new furniture, HVAC systems and desks throughout the district.

Fruitport Community Schools made an earlier funding request in May, but voters narrowly defeated a $82 million bond proposal by 92 votes. That proposal included a new soccer complex, outdoor restroom facilities and an outdoor concession stand.

The current proposal eliminates those additions and reduces the total cost to $78.5 million.

"It would make teaching a lot easier, and it would make learning a lot more fun if the kids didn't feel so crowded," Hanks said. "I love Fruitport, I love being part of the community, and I'm excited to watch it grow.

