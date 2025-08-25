Driver killed in crash where his car hit a tree and caught fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An elderly man died Monday morning after his car crashed into a tree and later caught fire.

The Muskegon Police Department said it happened near Getty Street and Keating Avenue. Just the one vehicle was involved, which left the road and hit a tree.

Other people stepped up to pull the 72-year-old driver from the car before police arrived and before the vehicle caught fire.

The man was unresponsive, and first responders were unable to revive him.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

