MUSKEGON, Mich. — The so-called "skeleton building" in downtown Muskegon is being demolished, marking the end of a long-standing eyesore in the city.

The former bank building, which has stood vacant for years, became known as the "skeleton building" after the city removed its façade in 2018 for safety reasons. A 2020 plan to redevelop the structure fell through, leading the city to vote for demolition last summer.

Daren Bower

Contessa Alexander, Muskegon's development analyst, said, "We just want to create the new attractiveness for the site. So that's why we just decided to take it down."

The city is investing $300,000 in the demolition that is now underway, hoping to attract future development to the prime downtown location.

Daren Bower

"It'll absolutely help, not only just with the attractiveness for the site but being able to have future developments for more in taxes to come into the city is really important," Alexander explained.

The demolition project will be comprehensive, including "all the existing structures, foundations, the footing, backfilling, hydro seating, and asbestos abatement," according to Alexander.

In the interim, the site will be converted into a pocket park until a new development plan is secured.

Daren Bower

City officials expect the demolition to be completed by the end of March. Alexander expressed the city's eagerness for the project, stating, "Just ready for this building to come down and create a more vibrant space for our downtown area and our residents."

Downtown Muskegon sees changes as ‘Skeleton Building’ faces demolition

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube