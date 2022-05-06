Downtown Muskegon hosts Inaugural Pride Festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon will host its first LGBTQIA2S+ friendly festival this June.

The Muskegon Pride Center partnered with JCI Greater Muskegon to make it happen.

The festival aims to celebrate LGBTQIA2S+ owned businesses, artists, performers and supporters while celebrating Muskegon’s diverse and welcoming community.

This event will start with a business and organization fair, including more than 40 vendors on Western Avenue from Jefferson to Third Street.

Vendors include local businesses, nonprofits and community agencies who will offer services to attendees.

Festival goers can also enjoy live music, drag performances, poetry and children’s activities throughout the day at the Social Sandbox on the corner of Second Street and Western Avenue.

DeJa Skye, a finalist in this year’s season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will headline the Social Sandbox.

Doll House Productions will host a drag show at Unruly Brewing at 8:30 p.m.

Muskegon’s Inaugural Pride Festival kicks off June 4 at 11 a.m.

To become a vendor or to sponsor this event, contact Jeffrey Pienela at muskegon.co.pride@gmail.com.

