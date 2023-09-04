'Disease that hits very close'; Annual car show raises money for cancer care in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of car enthusiasts rolled into the Lakes Mall in Muskegon on Sunday for the 19th annual Cars for Cancer Show and Cruise.

“This has been our yearly thing forever, from the beginning,” said Colleen Modrow, who lives in Egleston Township. “Just the cars, the people— it’s wonderful.”

Modrow, her husband, and their 1966 Buick Skylark attend the event each year.

Besides the environment, she likes how it helps her community. All of the proceeds benefit Trinity Health’s Johnson Family Cancer Center, which provides diagnostic and treatment services to people.

Modrow says she spent many days there a few years ago to help a friend with cancer.

“Through his chemo and his journey, I sat with him and his wife while he was getting chemo, and those people in there are just absolutely wonderful,” said Modrow.

Bill Hill, who started the event, says it’s a cause that everyone can get behind.

“It’s a disease that hits very close to just about everybody,” said Hill. “Everybody knows somebody that’s went through cancer, whether they’ve survived it or whether they haven’t.”

Hill estimates the show has raised at least $300,000. There are 500 cars registered for this year’s event, which he says is a record, so organizers hope an additional $20,000 can be donated.

“I think the biggest impact it can have is awareness,” said Hill. “Knowing that there’s so many people that care about cancer care in Muskegon, hopefully they can come out and have a fun day.”

Cars for Cancer runs through Monday. For additional details about the event, click here.