Deal reached by county in jail death in western Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The family of a man who died in a western Michigan jail has reached a lawsuit settlement with Muskegon County.

A mediator made the disclosure Friday in a document filed in federal court in Kalamazoo.

No financial details were revealed.

Paul Bulthouse died in the Muskegon County jail in 2019 after having at least 22 seizures over 5 1/2 hours.

RELATED: 5 charged in connection to 2019 inmate death in Muskegon County

Bulthouse was arrested on a probation violation and was in custody for about two weeks.

The attorney general’s office has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against four jail officers and a nurse.

They're accused of willfully neglecting their duty.