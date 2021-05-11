Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Deal reached by county in jail death in western Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
ORLIN WAGNER/AP
Guard tower one overlooks the back side of the Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., Feb. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:28:20-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The family of a man who died in a western Michigan jail has reached a lawsuit settlement with Muskegon County.

A mediator made the disclosure Friday in a document filed in federal court in Kalamazoo.

No financial details were revealed.

Paul Bulthouse died in the Muskegon County jail in 2019 after having at least 22 seizures over 5 1/2 hours.

RELATED: 5 charged in connection to 2019 inmate death in Muskegon County

Bulthouse was arrested on a probation violation and was in custody for about two weeks.

The attorney general’s office has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against four jail officers and a nurse.

They're accused of willfully neglecting their duty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time